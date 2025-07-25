Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 25th

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 24.
At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the central section of the Northeast Region due to recent rain. The southern and northern section of the Region are a mixture of moderate to high hazard values.
