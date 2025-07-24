LAUDE, Danuta (Donna)

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday July 19, 2025 at the age of 91.

Beloved wife of the late Roman. Loving mother of Mike (late Sharon), Eva Vernier (Richard), Barbara, late Henry, late Mary, and the late Richard. Donna will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Bronislaw and Monika Cyrankowski and her brother.

A very special thank you to the entire staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and compassion shown to our Mom. “Love you all”.

A Graveside Service at Woodland Cemetery (High Falls Road) will be held on Saturday July 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mr. Peter Chalykoff officiating. Memorial donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

