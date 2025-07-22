Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 22nd

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 21.

At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate across most of the central and southern sections of the Northeast Region interspersed with a few areas with low values and one area with high hazard values over the Kawartha Highlands. The northern half of the region has a moderate to high hazard value.