East Algoma OPP – Two Driver Charged with careless after complaints of Racing & Dangerous Driving

On July 16, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the OPP received numerous complaints pertaining to a black sports car and a white sports car racing and driving dangerously. Both cars were stopped a short time later on Highway 17, Plumber Additional Township, and both drivers were charged accordingly.
Javed MUHAMMAD, 19-years-old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was charged with – Careless Driving.
Ali MUHAMMAD, 20-years-old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was charged with – Careless Driving.
