Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 19

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 18:

Cochrane 17 (COC017) is 109 hectares and is located in the Far North, on the Manitoba border, approximately 100 kilometres southwest of the Hudson Bay. The fire is being observed.

At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region with a few areas experiencing a high fire hazard.