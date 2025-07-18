No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 17.
At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. A few spots on the southern border of the fire region, as well as areas in the Far North, have a moderate fire hazard.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 18 - July 18, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 17 - July 17, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 16 - July 16, 2025