Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 18

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 17.

At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. A few spots on the southern border of the fire region, as well as areas in the Far North, have a moderate fire hazard.

