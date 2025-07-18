East Algoma OPP – Assistance Requested in Explosives Theft

On July 14, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft call at a business on Highway 17.

Police are investigating a theft of explosives from Ontario Trap Rock Limited, located at 9630 Highway 17, in Bruce Mines. There is currently no immediate risk to public safety. The OPP is looking for any information relating to the incident.

Any person with information regarding the theft should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Reference occurrence # E250930084