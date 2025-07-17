Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 17

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 16:

Haliburton 8 (HAL008) is 0.2 hectare and is located on an island on Ten Mile Creek, approximately half a kilometre east of Highway 35. The fire is being held.

At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Ois being held, and 8 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region. From Bancroft to Big Cedar and Kawartha Lakes, the hazard is extreme.