Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 15

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 14.
At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All 8 fires are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region.
