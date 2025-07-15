Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 15

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 14.

At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All 8 fires are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region.

Natural Resources Forestry
