OPP – Be Safe on Ontario’s Waterways

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding those using the province’s waterways this summer to stay safe.

This weekend, a large number of marine incidents were reported across the province. OPP members from various detachments were called out to multiple incidents on OPP patrolled waterways, and police are urging the public to take measures to prevent tragedy.

Boaters and paddlers are reminded that alcohol or drug impairment, operator inexperience and not wearing a lifejacket are among contributing factors in marine injuries and deaths.

In incidents investigated by OPP, falling overboard and capsized vessels remain the leading causes of death each year. Lifejackets should be worn by everyone in the boat. If you are rendered unconscious, a lifejacket will keep your head above water.

For a safe and enjoyable boating season, always be well prepared, check the weather forecast, and make sure your vessel is functioning and equipped. Swimmers should never venture into the water alone, children should be supervised closely, and swimmers should know their limits and obey posted signs and warnings.

The OPP recommends all vessel owners/operators familiarize themselves with the Safe Boating Guide found here: https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/marine-safety/boating-safety.

With July and August being peak months for boating and swimming, now is the perfect time to review water safety practices with your family.