Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 14

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 13.
At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All 8 fires are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast Region today with two areas showing high hazard values in the southernmost section of the region and the other near Temiskaming Shores.
