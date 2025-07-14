East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Disturbance at a Hwy 129 Resort

A person was arrested after police were called to a resort on Highway 129.

On July 12, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in relation to a disturbance between numerous people. Police spoke to the people involved and after investigation, one intoxicated person was arrested.

Owen BOUDREAU, 23-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Assault

Mischief

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 5, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.