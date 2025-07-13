Commercial vehicle safety will get special attention next week as the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and other road safety partners, take part in Operation Safe Driver Week.

Led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), the annual initiative will have the OPP and its partners conducting targeted enforcement among commercial and non-commercial drivers, as they focus on how they share the road with one another.

Improper lane changes, following too closely, speeding and other aggressive or careless driver actions and behaviours are among the violations officers will be watching for.

Commercial drivers are reminded that 24/7 compliance with commercial vehicle safety requirements such as inspections, hours of service, secured cargo and the movement of dangerous goods is critical to keeping roads safe and forms part of commercial vehicle enforcement.

“When commercial and non-commercial drivers share space on our roadways, there is zero room for aggressive, careless, inattentive and impaired driving. Last year, OPP officers responded to 8,817 collisions that involved large transport trucks. Tragically, 73 of the crashes were fatal, 905 of them resulted in injuries and the vast majority of them were preventable. All it takes to eliminate these senseless crashes and prevent injuries is a commitment from every motorist to drive responsibly and obey the law.” – Thomas CARRIQUE, OPP Commissioner

“Operation Safe Driver Week is an important reminder that we all have a part to play in keeping Ontario’s roads and highways safe. When we stay alert, follow the rules of the road, and look out for one another, we make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.” – Michael KERZNER, Ontario Solicitor General

“For 25 years, Ontario’s roads have ranked among the safest in North America, thanks in large part to our Transportation Enforcement Officers who are dedicated to improving safety by enforcing the rules of the road for commercial drivers and vehicles. Our government is proud to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week to ensure everyone shares our roadways safely.” – Prabmeet SARKARIA, Ontario Minister of Transportation

Operation Safe Driver Week runs from July 13 to 19, 2025.