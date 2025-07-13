Breaking News

Fog Advisory (White River – Dubreuilville) Ended

Jul 13, 2025 at 10:09

At 9:53 a.m. this fog advisory has ended.

Jul 13, 2025 at 07:58

Fog Advisory in effect for:

  • White River – Dubreuilville

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Locally dense fog has developed and is expected to persist into early this morning before dissipating.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Environment Canada
