East Algoma OPP – Officers respond to ATV Collision

An All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover north of Bruce Mines sent one youth to hospital on Saturday evening.

On Saturday July 5, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team and a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI), responded to an ATV motor vehicle collision on Old Mill Beach Road within Plummer Additional Township.

The 16-year-old driver, a resident of Bruce Mines, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Sault Ste Marie by Algoma Paramedic Services.

Old Mill Beach Road was fully closed west of Highway 638 at 6:13 p.m. and reopened at 10:47 p.m.