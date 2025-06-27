SSM PUC – Fraudulent Text Messages Targeting Real Estate Professionals

PUC Services Inc. is alerting the public, particularly those in the real estate industry, about a scam involving fraudulent text messages falsely claiming to be from a PUC field technician. These messages typically warn of an upcoming service disconnection and may request a response or follow-up call.

PUC would like to clarify that we do not send text messages regarding service disconnections. Scammers would likely use deceptive tactics to trick recipients into responding. The messages often contain poor spelling or unusual grammar, display unfamiliar or out-of-province area codes (such as 718), and may reference incorrect or mismatched property addresses.

If you receive a suspicious text message:

• Do NOT respond or call the number provided

• Check for spelling or grammatical errors

• Watch for unfamiliar phone numbers

• Verify that any address mentioned matches your actual property

To verify a message, please contact PUC directly at 705-759-6500 or email [email protected].

PUC urges everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Sharing this warning can

help protect others from falling victim to this scam.