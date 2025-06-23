Severe Weather closes Hwy 17 (Bonfield to Mattawa) Sunday

June 22, 7:43 p.m.

Hwy17 has now fully reopened, and all individuals have been safely evacuated from the provincial parks in the area. The #OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

June 22, 6:45 p.m.

OPP units continue evacuations at Kiosk Provincial Park. At this time there are no new reported injuries during today’s effort. There is significant damage to roads in that area, and many fallen trees. Highway 17 near Columbia Road has partially reopened with alternating lanes in both directions, and Highway 17 at Boundary Road has reopened.

June 22, 1:43 p.m.: OPP is notifying the public who may be trying to reach out to individuals that are in Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park that the cell service is down in that area due to the effects of storms in the region. Units are on the ground evacuating people from the park and relocating them to the Mattawa Arena. The OPP wants to assure those trying to reach loved ones, that officers and other resources are working diligently to move them out of park.

The OPP is looking for anyone who may have evacuated the park already on their own, to contact the North Bay OPP Detachment at 705-495-3878 to confirm your well-being.

Highway 17 remains closed between Bonfield and Mattawa due to unsafe conditions. Please continue to avoid the area, and the Mattawa Arena remains open as shelter.

June 22, 12:10 p.m.

June 22, 9:10 a.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that Highway 17 remains closed between Bonfield and Mattawa due to hazardous road conditions caused by severe weather and downed trees. The Mattawa Arena remains open as a shelter for anyone in need of a safe place to stay.

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 9:45 p.m., reports of dangerous conditions were received from several areas, including Champlain Park. The closure remains in effect as emergency crews are actively working in the area to assess damage, clear debris, and assist those affected.

Coats, blankets, water and batteries were made available to individuals affected by the closure at Champlain Park.

If you are currently delayed due to road closures or sheltering in place, please remain patient and stay where you are if it is safe to do so. Emergency responders are working as quickly and safely as possible to reopen routes and provide assistance. Entering restricted areas may delay emergency efforts and put yourself and others at risk.

In a related incident, two individuals camping in the northeastern part of Algonquin Park were impacted by the storm when a tree fell, resulting in serious injuries to one person. The injured individual was transported out of the park by a Ministry of Natural Resources float plane and is being taken to hospital for treatment.

Additional resources, including Emergency Response Teams (ERT), Canine units, fire services, and military support from Petawawa, have been deployed to assist with the response. The Ministry of Natural Resources has also been contacted for support.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-urgent matters or to share information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.