Nipigon OPP – Driver Charged with Stunting

On June 19th, 2025, at approximately 9:39 a.m., a complaint was received that a vehicle had not stopped for a flagger at a construction zone on Highway 17 west of Marathon, ON

At approximately 11:30 am at Highway 11-17 in the investigation, the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30-days and their vehicle impounded for 14-days.

A 78-year-old, from Brampton, ON has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed.

Fail to Obey traffic control stop sign.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon, on August 11th, 2025.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report impaired, aggressive or careless driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.