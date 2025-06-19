East Algoma Opp Investigate Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Bus

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and a commercial motor vehicle at the intersection of Causley Street and Hanes Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

At the time of the incident, the school bus was transporting seventeen elementary students from Blind River Public School and St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Five students were transported to the Blind River hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Any person with information or dashcam footage regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.