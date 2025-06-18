Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 16

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by last night:

Cochrane 7 (COC007) is 126 hectares and is located approximately 87 kilometres northwest of Fort Severn. The fire is being observed.

Timmins 5 (TIM005) is 0.1 hectare and is located near the west side of Highway 144, approximately 4 kilometres west of Gogama. The fire is not under control.

There are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; One is under control, one is not under control and two are being observed.

The fire hazard is moderate to extreme in areas south of Timmins and west of Sault Ste. Marie, as well as the Far North. Areas north of Timmins, Chapleau and Sault Ste. Marie, up to the James Bay, have a low fire hazard.