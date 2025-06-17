East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after driver found asleep in vehicle

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a driver asleep at the wheel of a white car parked on Eldorado Road in Town of Blind River.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver slouched over in the driver’s seat with the engine running, positioned on the shoulder of the road just a few feet from the stop sign at Highway 17. After several verbal cues and knocking on the window, the driver eventually woke up. While speaking with the driver, police determined that alcohol had been consumed. A subsequent arrest was made, and the driver was transported to the Blind River detachment for further testing.

Daniel TRIVERS, 28 years-old from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 7, 2025. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.