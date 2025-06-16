East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Structure Fire

One person located deceased in a structure fire, in the Town of Blind River.

On Sunday June 15, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance from the Blind River Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Queen Street.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by members of the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) in partnership with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology service (OCC-OFPS).

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.