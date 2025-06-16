East Algoma OPP – Drug Warrant Executed, Arrests Made

On June 12, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Amsterdam Road in Elliot Lake.

As a result of the warrant being executed, approximately 186 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 11 grams of suspected crack (approximate street value of drugs – almost $20,000), digital scales, packaging material, approximately $3475 in cash, and numerous cell phones were seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and uniform members were involved with the investigation. Two people were arrested and charged.

Stanley DIBB, 44-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2025.

Ronny (Jayman) PRADO LASSO, 24-years-old, of Etobicoke was charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – two counts

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Failure to comply with Release Order – three counts

· Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 13, 2025.