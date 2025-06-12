SE OPP Wawa – Charges Laid in December 2023 Infant Death

Police have arrested and charged two individuals in relation to an infant death that occurred one and a half years ago.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a hospital in Wawa where an infant was brought in by family members with no vital signs.

A thorough investigation was conducted by the Sault Ste. Marie and Superior East OPP Crime Units, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Regional Support Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

As a result of the investigation, Steffani OLIVER, 28 years old of Sault Ste. Marie, and Amanda TAYLOR, 31 years old of Goulais River, were arrested and each charged with Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code.

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.