SE OPP Wawa – Investigation continues into death of infant

Members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of an infant.

On December 2, 2023, shortly after 6:45 p.m., officers were called to a hospital in Wawa where an infant with no vital signs had been brought in by family members.

A postmortem took place in Toronto on December 5, 2023.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP’s Superior East Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, please call the Superior East OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com