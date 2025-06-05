SE OPP Wawa – Drug Warrant Executed, Arrent & Charges Laid

On June 4, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant in Wawa.

Police attended an apartment complex on Churchill Avenue and seized more than 30 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value exceeding $3000), more than 48 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine (estimated street value exceeding $4800) more than 760 tablets of methamphetamine (estimated street value exceeding $4500), one conductive energy weapon, five firearms, over $3300 in cash, packaging materials, digital scales, and cell phones.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and uniform members were involved with the investigation with one person being arrested.

Blake KOMARNISKI, 41 years-of-age from Wawa was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-methamphetamine (two counts)

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Breach of firearms regulation-store firearms or restricted weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail court in Wawa on June 5, 2025, and was remanded into custody.