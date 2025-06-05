Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 5

There was 1 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Wawa 3 (WAW003) is 0.1 hectares and is located on the end of a peninsula on the right side of Koandowango Lake, approximately 3 kilometres south of Caramat. It is now out.
There is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region; WAW002 is being held at 8 hectares.
The fire hazard is low in the Northeast Region in areas north and west of Sudbury. Sudbury, and areas south and east of Sudbury have a moderate to high hazard.
