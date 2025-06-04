Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 4

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by yesterday evening..

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is being observed.

WAW002 is being held at 6ha

The fire hazard is moderate to extreme in the Northeast Region from Sault Ste. Marie to Cochrane, west to the Quebec border, and down to the regional border. North of Sault Ste. Marie and Cochrane, the hazard is low to moderate.