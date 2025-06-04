NDP: Shameful day for the province, Doug Ford needs to reverse course on Bill 5

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition NDP is calling on the Premier to repeal Bill 5 after the government rammed through the legislation without consent, consultation, or debate:

“This is a shameful day for our province,” said Marit Stiles. “Doug Ford and his government have silenced communities, shut down debate, and pulled out all the stops to force through legislation that is nothing but a thinly veiled power grab.

“Today, the government gave themselves unprecedented power, to create no-law zones anywhere they want, to do whatever they want. Premier Ford is using Donald Trump’s tariff threats to give himself the power to do away with laws with the stroke of a pen. They are ignoring their treaty obligations. But the fight against Bill 5 is far from over.

“We know what happened when the government forced through the Notwithstanding clause, when they attacked the rights of workers, when they carved up the Greenbelt for their insiders – the people of Ontario fought back.

“Premier Ford needs to reverse course before it’s too late. Repeal Bill 5.”