Marathon OPP – Two Charged for drug trafficking and firearms offences

Officers from the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with support from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team, OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit and Marathon OPP Detachment have arrested and charged two individuals for drug trafficking and firearms offences in the Marathon.

Following an investigation into drug trafficking in Marathon, a search warrant was executed on a residence located on McLeod Drive, in Marathon on May 22, 2025. During the search, officers seized prohibited firearms, as well as suspected illicit substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin. Following the investigation, charges have been laid against two Marathon residents.

Jason MALLEY, 40-years-old of Marathon, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Failure to comply with release order – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Other drugs

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – two counts

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – two counts

The accused was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on a future date to answer to the above charges..

Mackenzie MCMANUS, 19-years-old of Marathon, Ontario has been arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Other drugs

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on July 16, 2025, to answer to the above charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the trafficking of illicit substances is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).