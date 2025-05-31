Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 31

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by end of day, May 30. There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region;

Cochrane 3 (COC003) is 150 hectares in size and located approximately 48km west of Attawapiskat. It is currently not under control. The fire is in a location that is in close proximity to a wetland to the north and the Attawapiskat River to the south and is being actioned by aerial suppression. Currently this fire is showing low activity and is moving towards the river.

Cochrane 4 (COC004) is a 1.5 hectare wildland fire that is located approximately 5 kilometres east of Pichogen River Provincial Park. The status of this fire is now listed as Being Held.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of northern half of the Northeast Region. Areas south of West Nipissing and French River are under a low fire hazard.