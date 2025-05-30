Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 30

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of May 29:

Cochrane 4 (COC004) is a 1.5 hectare wildland fire that is located approximately 5 kilometres east of Pichogen River Provincial Park. The status of this fire is not under control.

Chapleau 7 (CHA007) was a 1.1 hectare wildland fire that is located north-northeast of Desbarats Lake. The status of this fire is out.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across most of northern half of the Northeast Region. Areas south of West Nipissing and French River are under a low fire hazard.