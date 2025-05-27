ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) students stand out in chess tournament

ÉSC Trillium students stand out in chess tournament

From May 21 to 23, 14 students from grades 7 to 12 at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) proudly represented their school at the 16th Franco-Ontarian Chess Tournament organized by Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord in Sturgeon Falls. During this event, 400 students had the opportunity to play chess, showcase their strategic skills, and share in a cultural event with other Francophone students from across the province.

Thanks to their efforts, both the Grade 9–12 team and the Grade 7–8 team from ÉSC Trillium each won the bronze medal in their respective categories. In addition, Asher, a grade 7 student, earned 2nd place in the Grade 7–8 category, while Marielle, a Grade 8 student, won 3rd place in the same category. Meanwhile, Zacharias, a grade 10 student, took home the gold medal in the secondary school category. The school community congratulates all participants and the chess enthusiasts from ÉSC Trillium for their achievements!