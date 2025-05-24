East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after Threatening Phone Calls

On May 21, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after numerous complaints to police regarding threatening phone calls.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. police received complaints regarding multiple threatening phone calls placed by a known person to a school, daycare and residence. Police ensured the safety of all recipients and facilities and located the caller a short time later on Hillside Drive South. The caller was extremely confrontation, uncooperative, and assaultive with police during the arrest.

Kalie EKOMIAK, 35-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

· Assault a Peace Officer

· Criminal Harassment – repeatedly communicate

· Mischief – obstructs, interrupts, or interferes, with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2025.