SSM to Host Concert to Celebrate Hope Air Day on June 6th

On June 6, 2025, communities across Canada will unite to celebrate Hope Air Day, a day dedicated to reaffirming the commitment to equal healthcare access nationwide. The day highlights the critical work of Hope Air and its partners in breaking down barriers to medical care, particularly for patients in rural or underserved areas. Hope Air has become an integral part of the Canadian healthcare system, offering free travel assistance to thousands of patients in need of life-saving medical treatments.

Through its free airline flights and other medical travel services, Hope Air helps low-income Canadians overcome the financial and logistical challenges of seeking specialty medical care. By bridging the gap between remote communities and vital healthcare services, Hope Air ensures timely access to essential treatments that might otherwise be out of reach. Hope Air supports patients living in over 650 rural or under-served communities across Canada.

Hope Air Day brings together leaders from all sectors— government, industry, healthcare, aviation, and communities—working in unison to eliminate the obstacles preventing equal healthcare access. Every year, Hope Air coordinates over 45,000 travel arrangements for patients in over 650 communities across Canada. Its services include flights, accommodations, airport transport (via Uber), and meals—completely free for patients and their accompanying escorts.

In celebration of Hope Air Day, a live concert will be held in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, featuring country music artist Cory Marks and streamed live on Facebook at 6pm EST. June 6th and will be attended by community members, supporters, and partners. Cities and towns across Canada will also celebrate Hope Air Day through various activities including social media posts, media stories, fundraisers and community celebrations.

“Hope Air Day is a nationwide affirmation that every Canadian deserves access to specialized medical care, no matter where they live, who they are, or their financial situation,” said Mark Rubinstein, Chief Hope Officer of Hope Air. “It’s a call to action for continued and enhanced collaboration between Hope Air and governments, healthcare providers, private partners, and communities to ensure the promise of universal healthcare is upheld.”