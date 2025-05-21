East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Altercation

On May 18, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to an apartment on Front Street in Spanish. The complainant reported a known male had broken into their apartment and wanted a Compact Disc (CD) back. When the complainant said he didn’t have it, the person assaulted and threatened him. The person departed prior to police arrival but was later arrested on Lewis Street.
Patrick GAUTHIER, 25-years-old, of Spanish, was charged with:
- Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- Assault
- Utter threats – cause death or bodily harm
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 3, 2025.
