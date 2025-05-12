Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

On Sunday May 11, 2025, at around 11:50 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP, Collision Reconstructionist with the North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.), Kaministiquia Fire, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision on Highway 102 in Kaministiquia.

The collision involved one tractor trailer unit (TTU) and one pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the passenger was transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by EMS.

Highway 102 near Strawberry Creek Bridge was closed for the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Any person with further information regarding the incident should contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 888-310-1122.