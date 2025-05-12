Forest Fire Update NE Region – May 12

Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region on Sunday, May 11.

North Bay 3 was confirmed early Sunday afternoon on Elliot Island which is located on the French River. The 1.3 hectare fire is under control.

Sudbury 4 is located east of highway 69 near the Hartley Bay Road exit and west of Bigwood Bay. It is being held at 1.1 hectares. Smoke may be visible for those persons travelling along highway 69.

Sudbury 5 was confirmed early Sunday evening at 0.5 of a hectare. It is located west of highway 69 and east of highway 529, within Magnetawan First Nation.

Chapleau 2 was confirmed late Sunday afternoon at 3 hectares. It is located near the northern edge of Woman River Forest Provincial Park, and approximately 12 kilometres west of Wakami Lake.

There are four active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region this afternoon. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, see our Interactive Map.