Wednesday Morning News – April 30

Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +4. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low zero.
- Thursday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 12. UV index 6 or high.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.
News Tidits:
- Remember playing Dodgeball as a kid? Now you have the chance to do it again. A Dodgeball Tournament is being held (6 person mixed teams, 16+), on May 2nd. And the just make this punny – TransCanada Dodge Chrysler is hosting this event at the MMCC!
- There are still a few tickets left for the WGSC Mother’s Day Tea on May 10th!
