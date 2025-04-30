Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – April 30

Weather:

  • Today – Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +4. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low zero.
  • Thursday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 12. UV index 6 or high.
  • Thursday Evening – Cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

News Tidits:

  • Remember playing Dodgeball as a kid? Now you have the chance to do it again. A Dodgeball Tournament is being held (6 person mixed teams, 16+), on May 2nd. And the just make this punny – TransCanada Dodge Chrysler is hosting this event at the MMCC!
  • There are still a few tickets left for the WGSC Mother’s Day Tea on May 10th!

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*