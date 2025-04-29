Breaking News

Hwy 556 (Searchmont to Ranger Lake) CLOSED

Apr 29, 2025 at 22:30

Highway 556 remains closed from Highway 552 to Highway 129, due to flooding. Length of closure is unknown.

Apr 29, 2025 at 17:16

ON511 is advising that Highway 556 is closed from Ranger Lake to Searchmont due to the closure on Highway 129. That notification was made at 16:34.

Brenda Stockton
