Heavy rain expected (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED

Apr 29, 2025 at 08:08
At 8:07 this rainfall warning was ended.
Apr 29, 2025 at 06:29
Rainfall Warning in effect for:
- White River – Dubreuilville
Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
What:
- Additional rainfall amounts of 5 mm.
When: Continuing through early this morning.
Rain is expected to change to snow mixed with ice pellets this morning.\
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.
Apr 28, 2025 at 06:07
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- White River – Dubreuilville
Heavy rain possible tonight into Tuesday.
What: Local rainfall amounts up to 50 mm.
When: Tonight into Tuesday morning.
A low-pressure system will bring showers and a risk of thunderstorms to the area tonight. Areas affected by thunderstorms could receive significant rainfall amounts. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. Rainfall warnings may be issued as this system approaches.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.
Apr 27, 2025 at 17:01
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- White River – Dubreuilville
Heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday.
What:
- Local rainfall amounts up to 50 mm.
When: Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A low pressure system will bring showers and a risk of thunderstorms to the area Monday night. Areas affected by thunderstorms could receive significant rainfall amounts. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. Rainfall warnings may be issued as this system approaches.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
- Heavy rain expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED - April 29, 2025
- Heavy rain expected (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED - April 29, 2025
- Heavy Rain Expected (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) ENDED - April 29, 2025