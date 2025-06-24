Fog Advisory (Marathon – Schreiber) Ended

Jun 24, 2025 at 11:23
The fog advisory has ended at 11:02 a.m.
Jun 24, 2025 at 07:27
7:21 AM EDT Tuesday 24 June 2025
This Fog Advisory continues.
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Dense fog has moved in off Lake Superior. The fog is expected to lift later this morning.
Jun 23, 2025 at 20:42
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Dense fog has moved in off Lake Superior. The fog is expected to lift Tuesday morning.
Impacts: Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.
