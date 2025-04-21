Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 21st

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of rain or snow. Local rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over western sections. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High +4. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of rain or snow changing to periods of snow near midnight and ending after midnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Local rainfall amount 5 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -1.
  • Tue, 22 Apr – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -2.

News Tidbits:

  • Pope Francis, 266th pope of the Catholic Church has died at the age of 88.
Brenda Stockton
