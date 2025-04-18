SSM OPP – Two Charged in Drug Overdose Death Investigation

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two people in relation to a drug overdose death investigation.

On Saturday, March 1, 2024, at approximately 6:25 a.m., the Batchewana First Nation Police Service, Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service and Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services responded to reports of an unresponsive female at a residence on Gran Street in Batchewana First Nation. A 23-year-old female was located and pronounced deceased.

Batchewana First Nation Police Service requested assistance from the OPP Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit in relation to the investigation.

As a result, Coy LAROCQUE, 28 years old of Sault Ste. Marie, has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Manslaughter, section 236(b)

Causing death by criminal negligence, section 220(b)

Trafficking Schedule I substance – opioid, section 5(1)

Trafficking Schedule I substance – cocaine, section 5(1)

In addition, Sierra-Lynn NADON, 29 years old of Sault Ste. Marie, has also been arrested and charged with:

Manslaughter, section 236(b)

Trafficking Schedule I substance – opioid, section 5(1)

Trafficking Schedule I substance – cocaine, section 5(1)

Both accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie.

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services, Digital Forensics and Batchewana First Nation Police Service.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.