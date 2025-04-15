The schedule for Holy Week at St. Monica’s Church in Wawa is as follows:
Holy Thursday – April 17 – 7:00 pm
Good Friday – April 18 – 3:00 pm
Saturday Vigil– April 19– 7:00 pm
Easter Sunday – April 20 – 9:00 am
|
|
|
|
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- St. Monica’s Parish – Holy Week Mass Schedule - April 15, 2025
- Former NHL’er Chris Simon diagnosed with stage 3 CTE - April 14, 2025
- Northern Ontario Alliance Asks Candidates Where They Stand on Nuclear Waste Concerns - April 14, 2025