STEVENS, Sharon

July 31, 1949 – April 11, 2025 Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Friday, April 11, 2025. Beloved wife of Andy for 53 years. Loving mother of Ryan (Jocelynn),

Glenn (Heather) and Kristen. Loving grandmother of Anna (Reily), Riley, Brady, Brendan, Emma, Lily, and Dylan. Daughter of the late K. Neil and Mable Culhane. Dear sister of the late James Culhane, late Colleen Whelan (late Moe), late Neil Culhane (late Penny), Brian Culhane (Mary) and Kelly Culhane (Mary). Daughter-in-law of the late Thomas and Agnes Stevens. Dear sister-in-law of Anne Pajamaki (Selly). Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A memorial mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church, Wawa on Friday April 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m with Reverend Duolomane (Joe) Okamba officiating. For those that cannot attend in person, the mass will be livestreamed. Please follow the link and register at: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=d224b6ab-7c38-45bd-8174-a8882679568a

Memorial donations made to St. Monica’s Church or the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Sault Area Hospital for the care given to Sharon while she was in their care.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.