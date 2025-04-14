SSM OPP – Driver Arrested after attempting to Flee from Police

An individual is facing criminal charges after attempting to flee from police.

On April 9, 2025, at approximately 12:02 a.m., an officer with the Batchewana First Nation Police Service (FNPS) was conducting general patrol in Batchewana First Nation, when they observed a motor vehicle turn into the parking lot of the Batchewana FNPS detachment on Nebenaigoching Street, then make an abrupt u-turn in front of the officer. A traffic stop was conducted, where the officer formed grounds to believe the driver was impaired by an intoxicating substance. The officer requested the driver’s documents, at which point they yelled an expletive at the officer and drove away.

Two nearby officers with the Garden River Anishinabek Police Service (APS) attended to assist. A second vehicle stop was attempted, when the driver tried to flee by intentionally backing into one of the APS cruisers. The vehicle then drove into a nearby ditch, where officers arrested the driver. The driver was brought to the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police detachment and tested for impaired driving.

As a result, Kobe MANITOWABI, 23 years-of-age, of Wikwemikong First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Assault with a weapon

Mischief under $5,000

Resist peace officer

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.