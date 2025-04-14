Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Denounces Métis Panel Report For Historical Inaccuracies

The newly released Métis National Council Expert Panel is doubling down on the Métis Nation of Ontario’s efforts to revise and misrepresent the histories of our lands and ancestors, say Robinson Huron Chiefs.

“As a Nation that recognizes and honours our Treaty relationship with the federal government, the Robinson Huron Treaty (RHT) Nations unequivocally condemn and challenge every aspect of this report,” said Scott McLeod, Lake Huron Regional Chief and member of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin political working group. “To be clear, the Métis were not signatories to any of the pre-Confederation Treaties, nor was a peace and friendship treaty ‘renewed’ between the Anishinabek and the MNO/Métis in 2015, as the report erroneously argues. To suggest otherwise not only misrepresents history — it undermines the spirit and intent of the Treaties themselves, and the original Nation-to-Nation relationship they represent.”

Oral history, along with our continuous, in-depth research and teachings on Treaty, make this clear: the original Treaties on this land were made between the Anishinaabe and the Crown. The so-called Métis represented today by the MNO were not a Treaty partner in any of these agreements. The MNO’s claim to represent seven distinct Métis communities in Ontario does not meet the legal or historical requirements necessary to demonstrate continuous occupation, governance, and sovereignty over our territories prior to Treaty-making.

“The Anishinaabe have demonstrated, through our existence long before colonization, that we held — and continue to hold — the governance systems and inherent authority to enter into Treaty. The MNO simply doesn’t represent a distinct Métis people, otherwise we would have developed political and diplomatic relations with them,” said Chief McLeod. “What is happening before our eyes is a bold attempt at rewriting the past and deflecting our calls for truth and accountability. Make no mistake, the MNO is robbing our graves to justify claims to our lands. This is settler colonialism 2.0.”

Notably, the Manitoba Métis Federation, the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of British Columbia, and the Chiefs of Ontario all agree with our assessment that the Expert Panel report represents a flagrant effort to rewrite history in favour of the MNO. RHW will continue to oppose the MNO as long as it asserts authority over our territories.

About Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin

Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin is an initiative undertaken by the 21 First Nations of the Robinson Huron Treaty to create a Treaty-level body capable of addressing many issues that have, until now, been addressed within Canadian government-created agencies and systems of governance. The goal is to develop a collective Anishinaabe decision-making body that advances our people’s interests and inherent rights. We recognize that the Treaty helps protect our inherent rights and can build on the strength of this collective to enhance and foster health and wellness for our people.

RHW also conducts treaty-based research, facilitates community engagement in Robinson Huron Treaty communities on treaty-related matters, and develops treaty education tools, including detailed use and occupancy research of the treaty area.