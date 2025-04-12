Singh reacts to GM layoffs at Ingersoll, ON plant

Canada’s NDP leader Jagmeet Singh issued the following statement:

“The layoffs at the Ingersoll GM plant are devastating.

Hundreds of working people are worrying about how they’ll keep food on the table, and what their future looks like.

It’s time to put workers and jobs at the heart of Canada’s tariff fightback plan. To raise EI so it actually covers the bills, and to launch the Build Canadian Buy Canadian action plan to keep more workers on the job. It’s shocking and wrong that these things haven’t happened already.

New Democrats stand with working people, and we’re not going to stop fighting alongside them.”