NDP MPPs reintroduce Chad’s Law to strengthen road safety and protect northern Ontarians on the province’s highways

Northern NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk – James Bay) is reintroducing Chad’s Law, a law named after a resident in northern Ontario who narrowly survived a severe collision caused by a commercial truck crossing a double yellow line. Chad’s Law would make this dangerous maneuver illegal and impose a minimum $400 fine and three demerit points.

“This government needs to stop treating northern lives like pawns,” said Bourgouin. “Protecting the lives of the people they were elected to serve is not a partisan game. In northern communities along Highways 11 and 17, I’ve seen the risks drivers face every day. Chad’s survival came at a huge cost: broken bones, chronic pain, PTSD. We cannot leave lives to chance or police discretion alone. It’s time Ontario leads in road safety, and Chad’s Law is the first step to protecting families, preventing injuries, and holding reckless drivers accountable. It is time for Ford and his conservatives to leave the partisan games behind and support this law that will actually protect Ontarian lives.”

“Drivers and families across the North are the ones paying the price while this government sits on its hands, watching tragedy after tragedy unfold without lifting a finger. People just trying to get to work, school, or home safely deserve better than inaction. Passing Chad’s Law is a concrete step this government can take right now to protect lives instead of waiting for the next preventable crash.” – John Vanthof, MPP, Timiskaming – Cochrane

“Double yellow lines should mean the same thing no matter where you are in this country: do not pass. Northerners have been waiting years for this basic, life-saving change. It’s time. Our highways are long overdue for stronger protections, and Chad’s Law is a simple step that will make roads safer for everyone. I hope the government finally treats this as the non-partisan issue it is and supports Chad’s Law for the safety of all Ontarians.” – Lise Vaugeois, MPP, Thunder Bay – Superior North

“Northerners know these roads better than anyone, and we’ve been clear for years: this government’s inaction is putting lives at risk. It’s time to act. Passing Chad’s Law would show that this government finally takes northern safety seriously.” – France Gelinas, MPP, Nickelbelt

“It’s shameful that this government continues to treat northerners as an afterthought, offering only the promise of good governance when election time rolls around. Northerners deserve better — they deserve real protection on the roads they rely on every day. One way forward is by passing Chad’s Law and finally delivering the safety our communities have been waiting for.” – Jamie West, MPP, Sudbury

MPP Bourgouin tabled the bill at 1 p.m.